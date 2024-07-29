Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.