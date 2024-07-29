Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of BALY opened at $16.98 on Monday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bally’s by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

