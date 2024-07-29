Banco Bradesco (BBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

