Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

