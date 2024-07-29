Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,080,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIB opened at $32.94 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

