Bank of America Raises Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $13.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

