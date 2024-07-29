Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $20.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Communications

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

