Barclays Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,090.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.76.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

