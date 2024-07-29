Barclays Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

