Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.60-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

