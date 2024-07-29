Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 375,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Martin acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $273,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,920.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,394.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 202,596,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,759 over the last 90 days. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 0.8 %

BNED opened at $10.05 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles

