Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $2,439,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.57 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

