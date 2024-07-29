Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.