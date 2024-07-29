Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

