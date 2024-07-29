BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

