Benchmark Boosts HNI (NYSE:HNI) Price Target to $63.00

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HNI Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $54.50 on Friday. HNI has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HNI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $114,311.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HNI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HNI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.