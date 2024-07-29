Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.04 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

