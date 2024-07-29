Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,290 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AES by 672.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 55,416 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

AES Stock Up 1.7 %

AES stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

