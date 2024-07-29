Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

