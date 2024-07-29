Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 87.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

