Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in City by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of City by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $154,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,861 shares of company stock worth $1,909,735. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. City Holding has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

