Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 606.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 111,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 4,661.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

