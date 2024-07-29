Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Amplitude Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
