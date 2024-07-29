Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.