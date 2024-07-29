Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.