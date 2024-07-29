Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $1,932,719. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

