Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

