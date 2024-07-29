Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Primerica by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 136.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $250.52 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.46.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.