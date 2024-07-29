Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

