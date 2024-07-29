Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 842 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

