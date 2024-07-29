Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

