Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $33.97.
About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.