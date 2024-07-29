Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,163 Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. Iradimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

IRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

