Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

OEF opened at $262.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

