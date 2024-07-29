Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,750.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,753.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,735.95.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

