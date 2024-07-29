Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Viawealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

MXI opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $251.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

