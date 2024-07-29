Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 23,800.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.