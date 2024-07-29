Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $5,546,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

