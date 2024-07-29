Bessemer Group Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 135,349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

