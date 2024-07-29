Bessemer Group Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.33 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.06 and its 200-day moving average is $441.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.