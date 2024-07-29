Bessemer Group Inc. Has $198,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1,946.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $208.93 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

View Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.