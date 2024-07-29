Bessemer Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $175.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

