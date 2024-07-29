Bessemer Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $80.98 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

