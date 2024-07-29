Bessemer Group Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.38 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.