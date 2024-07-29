Bessemer Group Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.
Schneider National Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.38 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.