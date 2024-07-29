Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

