Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vita Coco by 43.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vita Coco by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.3 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.