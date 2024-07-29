Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,663 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 809.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

