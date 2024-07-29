Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,963,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,795,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AESI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

