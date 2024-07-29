Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $91.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,721 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.