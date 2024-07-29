Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 309,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,837,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR opened at $70.77 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

