Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in ATS by 133.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $30.42 on Monday. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATS. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.