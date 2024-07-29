Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

